Highlights: Bollywood actor Salman Khan turns 55

Salman Khan’s cooking video shared

Salman Khan was seen cooking

Actress-politician Bina Kak shares video

Jaipur

Bollywood’s Chulbul Pandey celebrates Salman Khan’s 55th birthday on Sunday. On this occasion, his fans are congratulating him through Soul Media. Meanwhile, her reel mother, actress and politician Bina Kak, has posted a cooking video of her. In this video post, Bina Kak and Salman Khan are seen cooking. Let us tell you that Bina Kak is considered very close to the family of superstar Salman Khan. Bina Kak also considers Salman as her brother. They also tie rakhi to them. Also often, Salman Khan never visits Bina Kak when he comes to Jaipur.

Two posts made on Salman’s birthday

Let me tell you that Famous Politician and Actress Bina Kak have posted two on Salman Khan’s birthday. In this first post, he has posted a photo of himself and Salman. In the second post, while posting a cooking video, it is written that Guru Ser to Chela Saw Ser. In this post, Kak further wrote that Salman Khan is cooking in desi style in Jaipur. Salman is also urging Salman to come to Jaipur as soon as possible in this post.

Salman Khan appeals – Fans should not gather outside his house on birthday

Salman had given him the role of mother

Let us tell you that there is often a mention in the film industry about Salman and Bina Kak’s relationship. Salman too considers Bina Kak a lot. The special thing is that after making his place in politics, Salman Khan first gave him the role of his mother in his 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. Then in 2008, Bina Kak once again acted as Salman Khan’s mother in ‘God Tussi Great Ho’. Bina Kak has worked in films like ‘Nanhe Jaisalmer’, ‘Dulha Mil Gaya’ and ‘Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love’ and ‘Johnny Sir’.