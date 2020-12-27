Today is the birthday of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He turned 55 today. However, Salman is not celebrating his birthday this time due to corona infection. Salman Khan is one of the most handsome actors of Bollywood and is also the most eligible Bachelor. Salman Khan has not married yet and his fans are eager to know when Salman Khan will get married. Although Salman has many girlfriends and talks with a few reached marriage but could not get married.

Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan’s affair with Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani was in discussion. Sangeeta Bijlani was older than Salman. Before this relationship could reach the marriage, it was not known what happened between the two that news of the breakup started coming. Later Sangeeta Bijlani married Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin.

Somi Ali

After breakup from Sangeeta Bijlani, Pakistani actress Somi Ali entered Salman’s life. It is said that the two stayed in a relationship for 8 years and then separated.

Aishwarya Rai

After Somi Ali, Aishwarya Rai came into Salman’s life. During the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, both of them came very close and even talked about marriage. Salman became very positive about Aishwarya, which Ash did not like and gradually this love couple went away.

Katrina Kaif

After Aishwarya Rai, Salman’s name was linked to Katrina Kaif. Although both of them never confessed their relationship, but many media reports started talking about changing the relationship into marriage. But then both of them got separated. After the breakup with Salman, Katrina started dating Ranbir Kapoor.

Also read

Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No 1 did not fit the taste of fans, sharing interesting mimes

Salman Khan’s ’36 figure’ is with these Bollywood stars, even if they don’t look away, Bhaijaan