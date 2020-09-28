Today is the birthday of actor Ranbir Kapoor. He is 38 years old. On the occasion of his birthday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared a collage of throwback pictures. In this collage, there are still pictures from his childhood. It also stars his mother Neetu Kapoor and the late father Rishi Kapoor. The best bonding of both siblings is seen in these pictures.

While sharing the picture, Riddhima has wished Ranbir Kapoor a happy birthday. He wrote, “Great birthday so far! So much love my baby brother.” Along with this, Riddhima included in her post in Dil Wale Emoji and wrote 38 and Fab with the hashtag. Commenting on this post of Riddhima, his fans are wishing Ranbir a happy birthday.

See here Riddhima Kapoor’s birthday wish post-

Many hit films

Talk about Ranbir’s career, so he debuted in Bollywood with the film ‘Saawariya’. Sonam Kapoor also made her debut in this film. But he got recognition from the movie ‘Rockstar’. Rockstar has been awarded several awards for outstanding performance. After this, he never looked back. He gave superhit films like ‘Politics’, ‘Wakeup Sid’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Tamasha’, ‘Sanju’, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Apart from acting, he is also fond of

Ranbir Kapoor made his debut on the screen in the year 2007 but behind the scenes he has been working in the industry since 1996. He has worked as an assistant director in the 1996 film Prem Granth and in 2005, I Black. Ranbir Kapoor, who has won acting on screen, is also fond of dance. Ranbir has trained in jazz and belly dance. Not only dance, Ranbir Kapoor also has a lot of interest in music. Ranbir Kapoor knows how to play tabla and guitar and he has trained for it.

