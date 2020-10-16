Today is the 72nd birthday of Bollywood veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini. He has been enjoying his married life for more than four decades. Dharmendra had already married Prakash Kaur before the two fell in love in the 1970s. When Hema Malini married Dharmendra, she said that marriage does not hurt anyone. His 72nd birthday, we are telling about his love story and marriage.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra first met on the set of the film ‘Tum Haseen Main Jawan’. After this the pair worked together in more than 40 films. When Dharmendra fell in love with Hema Malini, he was already married and had four children. In her autobiography ‘Hema Malini: The Authorized Biography’, Hema Malini has revealed that two superstars of her time Jitendra, Sanjeev Kapoor proposed to her for marriage. But it was Dharmendra who won the heart of Hema Malini.

Never been away from family before

Hema Malini said in an interview to Deccan Chronicle, “The moment I saw Dharam ji, I realized that he was made for me. I wanted to live with him. I also wanted to marry someone Don’t be spoiled. His first wife and children never felt my interference in his life. I married him, but I never separated him from my first family. “

Did religion change

Dharmendra was already married, so both of them had changed their religion earlier to marry Hema Malini. At the time of conversion, Hema Malini named her Ayesha B and Dharmendra changed his name to Dilawar Khan. Everyone knows that Hema Malini is Dharmendra’s second wife but interestingly, Hema Malini is just 8 years older than Dharmendra and his first wife Prakash Kaur’s elder son and actor Sunny Deol.

