EIt was a special year for the Swedish royal family with two anniversaries: 500 years ago Gustav Vasa was crowned King of Sweden, 50 years ago Carl XVI came. Gustaf to power – or to what is left of it in Sweden. The royal family is currently celebrating itself with an exhibition in the huge castle in the heart of Stockholm. Objects from the long history of the royal family are shown there: richly decorated vases, magnificent royal uniforms. The monarchs are also a topic, Carl XVI. Gustaf is the 20th of them. But his wife, Queen Silvia, hardly appears.

Julian Staib Political correspondent for Northern Germany and Scandinavia based in Hamburg.

From the point of view of many Swedes, the marriage to the middle-class Silvia Renate Sommerlath, who turns 80 this Saturday, was central to the royal family. “The German” is considered the savior of the monarchy. Silvia Sommerlath was born in Heidelberg and trained as an interpreter. At the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich she was responsible for the VIP guests and met her future husband. The wedding significantly improved the reputation of the Swedish “party prince” and playboy.

What was really appreciated, however, was Carl XVI. Gustaf never. His appearances remained too brittle and there was too much talk of scandals. He had a hard time with his role. In Sweden, the monarch is constitutionally deprived of any formal power; most of it is just a decoration. What remains for the king is the word. Carl XVI Gustaf was rarely able to take advantage of this.

Sweden laughed at SIlvia's relatives

Queen Silvia, on the other hand, does. She is valued in the country for her confident and unpretentious nature. Even inconsistencies did not harm her reputation, such as the recent excitement surrounding her nephew Patrick Sommerlath, whom the Queen had once taken in. He is said to have bought sex from a Thai masseuse – a criminal offense in Sweden. Patrick Sommerlath denied everything, but went into hiding – and Sweden laughed at the royal relatives. This couldn't harm the queen. She is also valued because she addresses difficult topics. She is committed to helping children and young people who have been victims of sexual violence.



In November: Queen Silvia visits Germany, here in a photo with Kerstin Claus, the federal government's abuse commissioner

:



Image: Lucas Bäuml



In a recent book, Queen Silvia is described as friendly and approachable. But she can also be stubborn and strong-willed. They say that if she wants something done, she will get it done. She wants to change the world and sometimes puts a lot of strain on her staff.







In the middle of the week there was a reception in her honor at Stockholm Palace. She appeared with her husband, radiant as ever, in a Christmas red Chanel dress. For the occasion, she particularly wanted donations for children in Ukraine who are mentally ill as a result of the invasion. But not everyone stuck to it.

The government and the Reichstag jointly presented a present, the gift of the Swedish people, so to speak. But what do you give a woman who already has everything? They decided on a small table decoration. A chess board, along with a silver figure, designed by an artist. Title: “Queen’s Gambit”, like the well-known opening in chess. Reichstag President Andreas Norlén said this was intended to draw attention to a great representative of the country. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said: “Let this gift become a symbol of a strong female role model and a symbol of Sweden.”