Birthday Pieter van Vollenhoven was one of the guests of honor on Sunday afternoon at the 12.5th anniversary of the musical Soldaat van Oranje. Van Vollenhoven celebrated his 84th birthday with a visit to the special performance, accompanied by his wife Princess Margriet, his youngest sons Prince Pieter-Christiaan and Prince Floris and their wives, Princesses Anita and Aimée.

