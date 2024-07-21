Drama in Borzonasca, in the Genoa area, where a 40-year-old man, resident in Santo Stefano d’Aveto, disappeared in the Giacopiane lake. According to witnesses, the man was coming out of the water and was approaching the shore when he was swallowed up by the quicksand.

Celebrates his birthday with friends at the lake but dies in quicksand

On the site of theaccident the fire brigade divers intervened promptly with the Chiavari team and the Drago helicopter. The Carabinieri and medical personnel were also present. The searches to recover the body of man are underway, but difficulties related to the presence of quicksand complicate rescue operations.

According to reconstructions, the man, in an attempt to re-emerge from the water, stepped on a mass of mud that swallowed him. The newspaper The Republic reports that the victim was in the company of a group of friends, probably to celebrate a birthday. The situation quickly escalated, turning the moment of joy into a disaster.

The lake of Giacopiane It is an artificial basin known for its beauty, but also for its hidden dangers. Around its banks there are signs prohibiting bathing and warnings about the presence of quicksand. These are a mixture of sand, water, and clay that can trap objects or people who fall into them. Quicksand may appear solid, but it becomes fluid when stressed. When a person or object tries to move, the sand behaves like a viscous liquid, making it difficult to get out. They form when water saturates the sand, reducing the friction between the grains of sand and making the mass unstable and liquid.

The entire community is shaken by the tragic disappearance of the man. Local authorities are urging citizens to strictly respect the bans and to be extremely careful when near the lake. Rescuers are doing everything they can to recover the man’s body and provide support to his friends and his family. family in this moment of grief.