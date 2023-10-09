Football player Juan Manuel ‘Loco’ Vargas He decided to celebrate his birthday in a big way and blew out 40 candles in the company of his loved ones and family. The party, which lasted until the early hours of the morning, was not liked by its neighbors, who called the Police of the corresponding jurisdiction to make a complaint about the annoying noises caused by the music at the meeting. However, the presence of the PNP was not enough for the residents, since even the district inspectors also arrived at the house of the former national team.

Seeing that they were recording outside his home, the ‘Crazy’ confronted the inspectors and asked them to turn off their cell phones. Despite the measures taken by the authorities, Vargas continued playing the music at high volume until the celebration ended.

#Birthday #Loco #Vargas #ended #presence #Police #Inspection #Molina