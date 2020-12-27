Bollywood’s Dabangg, Bhaijaan, Most Eligible Bachelor and Salman Khan, who are known by various titles, have turned 55 today. Today, on the birthday of Salman Khan, his fans are not only happy but also do not back down from celebrating the birthday of their brother. However, due to the Kovid crisis, Salman Khan himself has decided not to celebrate his birthday with pomp. This time Salman is quite busy in some projects and this time there will not be a birthday party at his Panvel farm house like every year.

Salman is very close to both his mother

Khan family is already included in the famous families of Bollywood. But Salman Khan’s stardom made it a well-known family not only in the country but also in the world. Today on Salman Khan’s birthday, he will tell his fans some such things related to him, which not everyone knows. Actually Salman Khan has not one but two mothers. Do not be surprised Salman Khan’s father, famous writer Salim Khan, had two marriages. At the same time, Salman not only gives equal respect and love to both his mother, but he is also close to both of them.

Salman’s mother Sushila Charak is a Hindu

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan tied the knot with Sushila Charak in 1964. Salman’s first mother Sushila comes from a Marathi Hindu family. However, he had converted to Islam to marry Salim Khan and after this, he also changed his name to Salma. From time to time, Salman has also appeared with his mother Salma. When the two are seen together, a different bond between the two is also seen. Salman not only respects his mother very much, but many times he has also talked about the teachings and teachings of his mother.

Salman’s father married Helen for second

Talking about Salman Khan’s other mother, his name is Helen. Salim Khan got his second marriage to the famous cabaret dancer Helen of his era in the year 1980. Salim Khan tied his first marriage as well as marriage with Helen. During the marriage of both, his first wife Salma and children had also objected and there was a lot of tension in the family. But gradually, time passed and the family adopted Helen. Salman also has a relationship with Helen like his mother.

