Chantal Janzen did not think for a moment about presenting the TV show on Wednesday’s national action day for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, she wanted to do this ‘immediately’. “I had already asked for the day off because it’s my birthday, so that worked out well,” says the presenter, who turned 44 on Wednesday, to the ANP. The broadcast raises money for Giro555, so that emergency aid can be provided such as shelter, clothing, medical care and food.

