Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/25/2024 – 22:00

Yesterday, during the celebrations of São Paulo's 470th anniversary, an old tradition returned to stir up the region of the Bixiga neighborhood, in the city center: the distribution of the kilometric cake in honor of the capital of São Paulo. This year, the homemade cakes were made by families, volunteers and associations in the neighborhood and returned to the huge table set up on Rua Rui Barbosa, totaling in meters the number of years the city is celebrating.

The tradition of distributing the cake was created in 1985 by Walter Taverna, an iconic figure in the neighborhood, and his friend Armando Puglisi, better known as Armandinho do Bixiga.

A few years ago, with growth in popularity, the party was included in the Calendar of Events in the city of São Paulo and gained even more prominence and sponsors, in addition to international attention. The cake even entered the Guinness Book, the Book of Records, as the largest in the world.

Even with the loss of sponsors and the suspension of celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic and also the death of Walter Taverna last year, the party is now guaranteed to take place by the community, returning to its traditions.

To avoid confusion, the distribution of cake slices was carried out by volunteers to all interested parties. The event, which was supported by the City Hall, also included a show by the old Guarda Musical from the Vai-Vai samba school, founded in the neighborhood, Bateria 013, DJ Papaleo, Trupe Baião de 2 and the procession leaving through Parque do Bixiga with Charanga do France.

Attractions

The city's anniversary was also celebrated yesterday with free musical attractions spread across all regions of the city. In the center, a stage installed on Avenida São João had shows by Clube do Balanço, Demônios da Garoa, Baby do Brasil and Naiara Azevedo. Other highlights were Lexa, who sang at the Youth Cultural Center (north zone); Tati Quebra Barraco, at the Cidade Tiradentes Cultural Training Center (east zone); Karina Buhr, at Casa de Cultura Butantã (west zone); and Yasmin Santos, at Casa de Cultura Campo Limpo (south zone). Singer Mart'Nalia performed at the Teatro Flávio Império, in Cangaíba (east zone).