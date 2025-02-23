Birth spots or marks are usually harmless and in some cases disappear over time or come to shrink. They can have many forms and textures, be regular, irregular … and the tones vary from brown, pale blue, pink, black, red to purple.

Causes of birth spots

Vascular or excessive growth of melanocytes

Birth spots, although they can be hereditary, have two origins. The first of it the vascular origin by incorrect formation of blood vessels that are longer or broader than normal. It can also be because too many have formed:

– The macules, which are red spots or salmon plaques, angel kisses or stork bite. They are usually in front, eyelids, nose, upper lip, back of the neck or back of the head. They usually disappear around the year of age or two years.

– Hemangiomas that can be superficial or deep. They are usually in the head or neck. Sometimes they are protuberant and red. They may not warn until after a few days from birth. They grow quickly up to six months of life but shrink and can disappear between five and nine years of age.

The second of the causes of birth spots are pigmented. They are created by excessive growth of melanocytes, cells that pigment or produce skin pigments:

– This is the case of molesty grinder developed from melanocytes.

– Oporto wine or ‘Nevi Flammeusi’. Discoloration that looks like a stain of wine in some pate of the body. They grow as the child grows and tends to darken and swell over time. It is recommended that they receive treatment in adulthood. They do not disappear for themselves.

– Milk coffee. Color ‘coffee with milk’. They can appear anywhere in the body and even multiply. It should be submitted to evaluation if they are larger than 0.5 centimeters if it is a baby or if they are larger than 1.5 centimeters if it is already greater. They can be a symptom of a genetic disorder called neurofibromatosis.

– Mongolical spots. They are bluish gray and usually appear in the buttocks and lumbar area. They look like bruises. They are more common in dark skin often disappear without treatment.

Symptoms of birth spots

Visuals

Birth spots are studied in a physical examination and through the clinical interview. If there are doubts, the dermatologist can request a cutaneous biopsy to study the cells that form the brand through the microscope.

Diagnosis of birth spots

Physical examination

As soon as birth spots are detected, they must be evaluated by the pediatrician so that the type can be determined and, if necessary, the control and treatment that must be followed. Lunars should be controlled throughout life if they change shape, size or color since they can be a sign of melanoma.

Treatment and medication of birth spots

Monitoring, evaluation and surgery if necessary

The treatment of birth spots consists of their surveillance, control and monitoring. Often the child and the family require an orientation on how to face and respond to some situations since it can become a problem for the socialization of the child.

Apart, at the right time, if the stain has not disappeared by itself but, as in the case of the ‘Nevi Flammeusi’ they can grow throughout life, it is possible to consider a surgical intervention that the specialist will propose if Estimate timely if the stain can lead to a health problem or for aesthetic reasons.

Prevention of birth spots

There is no

No prevention measures have been described against birth spots. It is an erroneous belief that are due to food or drink caves or something that is done or stopped during the embrament.