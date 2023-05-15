“Support for families is at the heart of our corporate mission. More than a program, ours is an operation of a cultural nature, the most important: creating an environment in which women are encouraged to be mothers and in which being a mother is seen as a value and not as an obstacle to their careers”. Thus Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Industries to Adnkronos on the sidelines of the General States of the birth rate underway in Rome. “With 165 points of sale in various Italian municipalities, we serve more than 6 million families and 80% of Italian mothers. These people seek, in addition to products and services, help, support, guidance. We in the company call it proximity welfare”. So Alberto Rivolta, CEO of Prenatal in his speech on the occasion of the third edition of the States General of the birth rate underway in Rome. “In 2022 Plasmon turned 120, we realized that it is a piece of history of this country but also that we have to think about the future, tackling the issue of falling birth rates with a project open to all, it cannot be a company that solves such a big problem. In concrete terms, we are also launching the update of our new parental policy”. Thus Luigi Cimmino Caserta, head of institutional relations at Plasmon “The most important thing we do is to make the best use of all the welfare tools that exist to give everyone the opportunity to take advantage of it and on the other hand we are committed to creating a climate whereby those who decide to start a parenting path can actually do so with peace of mind that this will not penalize them in their career path.In general, Gi Gruop being an employment agency and therefore being very involved in all the dynamics that characterize the labor market, for years it has been committed to the inclusion of young people and women.In particular, one of the most successful initiatives is wimen4, a program on which we help through orientation, training and accompaniment to work women to take up professions especially in the world of manufacturing, logistics and technical disciplines” So Francesco Baroni, country manager Italy, Gi Group Holding “So we insist a lot with our associates that we try to give maximum flexibility and maximum help. Flexibility also means financial support if possible. Without evidently having to damage the company’s operational problem in a particular way. But all together we are really trying to make an important effort, because all together we can win” So Gianfranco Ranieri, President of Assogiocattoli, on the sidelines of the General States of the birth rate which took place in Rome.