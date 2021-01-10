Birth rate Will the epidemic be followed by a baby boom? Professional athlete Taru Lahti-Liukkonen, 28, speeded up having a child when the coronavirus canceled the Olympics

The increase in maternity clinic visits and the increase in the number of applications for maternity benefits suggest some kind of baby boom. “There’s big news if the crown spring and exceptional circumstances didn’t tax birth rates here,” says research professor Anna Rotkirch.

Causes coronavirus pandemic in Finland baby boom? There are already the first indications of this in the statistics. However, it is still too early to say for sure, according to experts interviewed by HS.

“The most important point here is that there is no sign of a birth rate collapse yet,” says the director and research professor of the Population Research Institute of the Population Association. Anna Rotkirch.

Rotkirch works as an investigator in the Prime Minister’s Office and investigates the reasons that led to the current demographic situation in Finland. As part of a study to be published in February, he will also look at the impact of the covid-19 pandemic on birth rates.

Birth rate has fallen sharply in Finland in the 2010s. Before the pandemic, birth rates were thought to begin to rise slowly, and there were small indications of that.

However, the pandemic changed people’s daily lives and made the vision uncertain. International studies have estimated that the pandemic has reduced intentions to have a child, Rotkirch says.

“It’s big news if the crown spring and exceptional circumstances didn’t tax our birth rate in a country with such a low birth rate.”

In Finland, the corona epidemic may have even created local baby boomers, Rotkirch estimates.

One one of those who has accelerated the attempt to have a child due to the corona epidemic is a professional athlete from Vantaa Taru Lahti-Liukkonen, 28. Lahti-Liukkonen plays for the Finnish beach volleyball national team.

She was originally designed by her husband, the former head coach of the national team Kai Liukkonen with trying to child after the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Last March, however, came the postponement of the Games until 2021. It changed plans.

First, the couple wondered if they would try to have a baby until 2021. Lahti-Liukkonen says that she also thought about how you can never know how fast you will get pregnant – or whether you will get pregnant at all.

“Starting a family is such an important value to us that we no longer wanted to wait for an extra year,” he says.

Lahti-Liukkonen’s calculated time is at the beginning of March. The coronavirus scares a little, but Lahti-Liukkonen does not want to give power to fear. Knowledge of coronary vaccines, he says, creates a certain kind of security and hope for a more normal life. For example, the practical arrangements in the maternity ward are still to be considered.

Taru Lahti-Liukkonen in January at the national team’s rehearsals in Helsinki at the Triplan Biits shopping center.­

Lahti-Liukkonen’s goal is to return to peak condition after pregnancy. He believes there are still many years of top sports ahead.

“I want to show myself and others that it’s possible. Maternity does not mean the end of your professional career. ”

Birth rate is still in very low readings in Finland. In 2019, total fertility was the lowest ever: about 1.35 children per woman. In 2010, the figure was still 1.87.

According to statistics, about 42,700 children were born in January – November 2020, which is about 740 more than in the corresponding period in 2019. Data for December are not yet available.

Chief physician and line director of the Gynecology and Obstetrics Unit of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Aydin Tekay says by e – mail that the birth rates in Helsinki, Espoo, Hyvinkää and Lohja in December 2020 were slightly lower than in the previous year.

In December 2019, about 1,290 children were born in the region, compared to about 1,230 in 2020. Tekay says it assumes that the decline in births during this period is a coincidence.

“Early spring should be the subject of a more detailed analysis,” Tekay writes.

Anna Rotkirch of the Population Union points out that last year’s birth rates do not yet indicate the overall impact of the spring. The impact of the epidemic is visible with a delay, as the decision to try to have a child can take time, as can becoming pregnant.

References However, the effect of the interest rate spring can be found in the number of Kela applicants for maternity allowance and the number of counseling visits in December.

Chief Mathematician Tapio Isolankila Kela says that in January – March of the current year, about 500–1,000 more grants have been granted than last year.

“It’s that significant growth,” Isolankila says.

The amount covers applications received by mid-December.

You can apply for the allowance after the pregnancy has lasted for about five months and no later than two months before the calculated time.

You still cannot draw an equal sign between the number of applications and the birth rate. For example, it is possible that for some reason families applied for maternity allowance earlier than last year.

“Personally, though, I don’t think it would explain at least the whole increase.”

According to Isolankila, it is not yet known whether the increase in the birth rate is due to the epidemic.

“And if an epidemic affects, we don’t know if it affects the total or the timing of births. In other words, we do not know whether the growth will remain permanent or whether we will see a corresponding decrease in the birth rate in the statistics later. ”

“ “If there is a baby boom, it is likely that it will come at the end of the year.”

Also a research professor Mika Gissler The Department of Health and Welfare (THL) emphasizes that the impact of the epidemic as a whole is not likely to be properly visible until the end of 2021.

“If the baby boom comes, it’s likely to come at the end of the year, because then the good news about coronary vaccines has had time to affect people and create faith in the future,” Gissler says.

THL collects data on the number of maternity counseling visits in public health care from different parts of Finland. Gissler says preliminary data show that the number of visits in December 2020 increased by about 10 percent from the previous December.

If the visits are separated by the first maternity clinic visits, the figures show an increase of about ten per cent from October to December.

“Real growth is likely to be higher because not all visits in December have yet arrived on the register,” Gissler says.

Reasons there may be two increases in traffic, Gissler speculates.

First, the “interest rate debt”, i.e. the missing visits of previous months, may now be made up. According to THL statistics, the number of visits decreased by about 20% in April – November.

Another option is that there are more pregnant women than a year ago.

According to preliminary data, the number of counseling visits varied from city to city. In some cities, the number of visits in December 2020 was lower than last year. For example, in Turku there were one per cent fewer visits to counseling centers and in Vaasa five per cent less than a year earlier.

On the other hand, according to preliminary data, the number of visits in Vantaa increased by about five per cent and in Espoo by about 15 per cent.

In Helsinki, there was a 20 per cent increase in consultation visits in December.

Matron Leeni Löthman-Kilpeläinen does not comment on whether the epidemic has affected the number of pregnant women in Helsinki.

She says that there is no current debt for maternity clinic visits in Helsinki. Efforts have been made to hold visits in the normal way, and in addition, for example, counseling for the first visit has been done by telephone.

According to Löthman-Kilpeläinen, what may appear in the statistics for March – November as a decrease in visits may be due to problems related to data transfer or remote handling of visits.

“ “Yes, there are actually more people pregnant here than in 2019.”

In Seinäjoki according to preliminary data, the number of visits increased by almost 50 per cent in December 2020 compared to December of the previous year. The change seems to have been one of the biggest in the country.

Where does the growth come from?

“Yes, there are actually more people pregnant here than in 2019,” says the city’s chief chief physician Tiina Perä.

In 2020, there were about 720 births, compared to 640 a year earlier. Already in December, there had been more births than in the previous year, and according to Perä, the next peak of calculated times is in March.

There have been no municipal associations in Seinäjoki during the past year, but otherwise the migration gain may explain the increase in the birth rate in the provincial center.

“Otherwise, it is not yet possible to say about the factors behind the rising birth rate.”

No operating debt has been accumulated in Seinäjoki despite the epidemic, Perä says.

“The maternity clinic visits have taken place as planned, although we have advised that there should be no other than the expectant mother and father. We have to note that the corona situation here has been quite calm. ”