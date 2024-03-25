Birth rate | The number of people with a Finnish background is falling rapidly, and it is shaking the whole society

The birth rate is falling so fast that in 90 years there may be less than a million people of Finnish background left in Finland. It means that Finland needs immigration even more badly than anticipated.

Finnish background the number is decreasing at an alarmingly rapid rate. This is the conclusion reached Heikki Bergholm next to his grid paper in November 2023.

Statistics Finland had just announced that Finland's total fertility rate had sunk to a historic low. The figure for the previous 12 months was 1.25. Keeping the population unchanged would require a reading of 2.1. Now in February, the preliminary figure was 1.26.