Birth rate | The mother of a large family, Laura Eeronsaari, 42, considers the discussion about family too negative: “All those wonderful things are left behind”

The positive aspects of Lapsiarje remain in the dark in the public debate, says the mother of a large family.

“Bridge at that moment in the conversation, all the wonderful things that a child brings to life are left behind.”

That's what a well-meaning person says Laura Eeronsaari. The 42-year-old Eeronsaari has five children, the oldest of whom is 18 and the youngest is three years old. The family is expecting a sixth child to be born in the summer.

Eeronsaari says that he has been following the public debate for years with confusion. He thinks it's important to talk about pregnancy in families with children, such as night vigils or the lack of support networks.

However, in Eeronsaaari's opinion, the focus of the discussion has been specifically on the negative aspects of family life.

This There has been a lot of discussion in the media this past week after Helsingin Sanomat article pointed out the sharp decline in the birth rate of Finns.

Chief Economist of Suomen Yrittäjai Juhana Brotherus considered the “opportunity cost of children”, i.e. the loss of free time, as one explanation for postponing having children or voluntary childlessness.

HS asked the readers about what the daily life of a family with children is really like. There were dozens of answers, and one thing was emphasized in the answers: The best time of life has started with the birth of children.

of Eerosaari everyday life in a large family is fast-paced and loud. However, Eeronsaari does not feel that the parents of the family have had to give up anything – even the adults' hobbies are limited more by shift work than the children.

“There are many moments in everyday life when you realize that you're joking, this is great,” says Eeronsaari.

Onni is especially happy when the teenage children of the family bring out how wonderful their big family is. Doing things together, such as watching movies or taking a sauna, are everyday happiness at its best.

Eeronsaari didn't dream of a big family. However, child by child, it has started to feel like more and more wealth, says Eeronsaari.

“It's a shame that the deep meaning brought by children has been overshadowed in the recent discussion.”

Thursday HS published of the articlewhere three young adults told why they plan to postpone starting a family.

Several respondents to HS's survey stated that life does not have to be “finished” before children are born. Many said that they had continued to travel with their children as well, and most had caught up on the breaks caused by family leave in their working life as well.

“There is no such perfect moment,” Eeronsaari says.

However, Eeronsaari hopes that there would be, for example, the same type of home help as in the 1990s to support parents. It would reduce parental loneliness.

The structural problems of society also came up in the answers to the survey.

Many respondents were sorry that the number of children was lower than desired, because they could not afford fertility treatments or were worried about the family's financial well-being.