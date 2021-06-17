Birth rate The Corona Year brought the expected baby boom to the Helsinki region

In Lohja, the birth rate increased by more than 20 percent compared to last spring.

Birth rate continued to grow this spring in Uusimaa. There were almost nine percent more births in the spring than a year ago.

Now it seems that predicted corona baby boom is true. In January – May, a total of 7,089 deliveries were made in Uusimaa, which is 578 more than in the corresponding period of the previous year. This represents an increase of 8.9%.

The largest increase in the birth rate was greatest at Lohja Hospital, where the difference from the previous year was as much as 23.5 per cent. However, most deliveries in the Uusimaa region are handled in the Helsinki metropolitan area, where growth was much more moderate.

Development began as early as last year, when the decade-long decline in the birth rate turned to a small increase across the country. At that time, the number of births in the HUS area increased by 1.3 per cent compared to the previous year.

At the end of last year, however, there were even fewer births than in the previous year. For this reason, there has been no certainty about the actual baby boom in the past. Now, however, the birth rate has continued to rise, and it seems that the trend will continue in the summer as well.

Summer is typically a busy time in maternity hospitals. Forecasts promise that the number of births would also increase this summer compared to last summer.

The women’s clinic was already preparing in the winter for a large number of births in the summer. HUS’s Director of Gynecology and Obstetrics Seppo Heinonen said earlier in the winterthat the maternity hospital was preparing to open at least a couple more maternity wards.

