Birth rate | The birth rate plunge is Finland's biggest crisis, says Yrittäjai's chief economist Juhana Brotherus

“On my own in my opinion, the drop in the birth rate is Finland's biggest crisis.”

This is what the chief economist of Suomen Yrittäjien (SY) says Juhana Brotherus. He points to last year's differences in the numbers of births and retirements.

“Just over 43,000 children were born last year, and 70,000 people retired. It clearly shows that the population pyramid is collapsing.”

The population pyramid illustrates the age structure and gender distribution of the population. As the population grows, more children are born than old people die. This way, the lower part of the pyramid is larger, and new workers grow from the population to ensure the functioning of society.

HS said on Monday, that with current birth rates, the number of people of Finnish background and their descendants is decreasing rapidly. In 90 years, there may be less than a million people of Finnish background and their descendants left in Finland. Now the number is more than five million.

According to Statistics Finland, all persons of Finnish background are those whose at least one of the parents was born in Finland.

With the current birth rate, each generation would roughly be 0.6 times smaller than the previous one.

The world's population is predicted to rise to another ten billion people. After that, the population is expected to decrease drastically.

National economy From the point of view of Brotherus, the importance of the decrease in the birth rate is downright amazing. The impact on the pension system is the most obvious consequence.

“It's a kind of chain letter where current employees and their children pay the pensions of retired people. Hoiva is the same, and public finance is the same, because public finance income is collected from the employed.”

A shrinking population also reduces the possibilities for specialization.

“Even if you had all the technology and information, but lived on a deserted island where only a thousand people lived, you wouldn't be able to create a huge amount of added value in that economy”, Brotherus simplifies.

The decline in the birth rate most obviously affects the pension system, says economist Juhana Brotherus.

Within Finland, the shrinking population would lower the prices of many apartments even more.

“The same also applies to other assets.”

Brotherus urges to pay attention to the security policy perspective as well.

“If the age groups of the Defense Forces fall this dramatically, there will be less human resources for the defense. It affects how the rest of our defense evaluates.”

Brother thinks that part of the reason for the decline in the birth rate may be that individuals act in their own sense all the time in the short term, but may not be able to assess the benefits and harms of their actions in the longer term.

An example of this is that people would like to have more money saved for retirement, but still don't save enough.

“In personal planning, society is also often forgotten. I can't imagine where I would find the hands to take care of them and the ones who would fund the treatment when I'm old. After all, families with children produce future caregivers and providers of care.”

Brotherus says that he himself thinks that supporting families with children is about income distribution between those with children and those without.

“It balances out the fact that we have future funders and providers of care work for all citizens.”

How birth rate could be affected from an economist's point of view?

Brotherus takes a rather cautious approach to the fact that small increases in incentives given by the state would lead to significant changes in the birth rate. It is about such a big global change in the increase of people that the reasons have to be investigated deeply.

Still, in terms of children's intake, well-targeted incentives are also needed, Brotherus points out.

“Coupling should be made easier. A relationship is usually a prerequisite for children to be born.”

In his opinion, the incentives should be timed for the beginning of the relationship and the birth of the first child.

“Not like in Hungary, where after the fourth child, the mother gets income tax exemption for the rest of her life. Incentives should be made immediate and tangible. Instead of index increases for child benefits, you could invest in the first year. Money is useful when children are born.”

“ “We know how to optimize how to live the life of a 30-year-old.”

Nowadays in households with children, more than half of the mothers have a higher education.

One in five women aged 40–49 are childless, and 30 percent of men in the same age group are childless.

The lower the level of education, the more common infertility is.

“When pairing takes place from within one's own reference group, the boys' school path should be supported so that they don't fall off the wagon,” Brotherus reflects.

In the past, an uneducated, unemployed, and penniless woman could get a social boost from being a mother after all. Today, having a child is perceived more clearly as an additional burden that makes it difficult to survive everyday life, sociologists say.

“These are questions of culture and values. Changing them is difficult,” Brotherus assesses.

“But people copy their environment. If society is child-friendly, it will have an effect. That's why it's good to ask whether the economic crisis talk has sometimes gotten out of hand.”

Brotherus it is essential to note that the decline in the birth rate is a global phenomenon. One reason may be the general prosperity, but there are many other reasons as well.

For other reasons, Brotherus himself highlights the importance of leisure and entertainment technology. As an economist, he talks about the “opportunity cost of children”.

It has always grown on him as the quality and quantity of entertainment has increased. With the child, you also lose more entertainment than before.

“Children undoubtedly cause restrictions on a young adult's free time.”

According to economics, people are quite skilled at optimizing the opportunity cost in the short term, but not very good at planning for the longer term either, Brotherus explains.

“We know how to optimize how to live the life of a 30-year-old, but not whether it's nice to have children and grandchildren in retirement.”