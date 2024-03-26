Birth rate | The birth rate is falling sharply – professor Anna Rotkirch says the reason is not women's

Väestöliitto's professor Anna Rotkirch thinks it is strange that the declining birth rate is talked about a lot as if it were a women's problem, even though infertility affects men more often.
Juha-Pekka Raeste HS
Twenty years ago, Finland was considered a model country for both birth rates and mothers' working hours. Finnish family policy was praised and copied. We had long maternity leaves and working daycare centers. But it didn't help. Even in Finland, the birth rate has decreased by a third since 2010.
