On the subject of the falling birth rate “I am convinced that we can team up, defending the family is an important fact, even from an economic point of view the falling birth rate is damaging to the whole country, let’s think of the INPS, without young workers”. This was stated by Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, speaking at the Stati Generali Della Natalità, underway at the Rome Auditorium. “We need – he adds – a broader strategy, we are below the European average, the government has already made important choices such as reducing the tax burden for those with more than two children”. “The uterus for rent is no way to increase the birth rate”, he adds, recalling that “even those who adopt make a love choice”.