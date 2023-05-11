“We are obsessed with increasing daycare.” Thus Elly Schlein to the General States of the Natality. “For three reasons. The first because it decreases inequalities between children and fights educational poverty. Second because it is an irreplaceable tool for reconciling work and family time. Third because in the absence of these services, too many women are forced to make different choices” with respect to work.

“We are still at 27.2% of available places for the 0-3 age range. The objective of the Lisbon Treaty was 33%. We have to hurry because there are also strong disproportion between North and South and this can be a plan strongly shared by all political forces. We are here, as always with the usual approach to the merits and not to take sides, but to take steps forward”.

“I have heard many things that I share and others on which there is more distance. I very much agree with a structural approach to the theme of the birth rate. What can be the steps forward to make compared to those of the last legislature? The Democratic Party shared a lot the work of Elena Bonetti and we are convinced that the single check should be strengthened, a measure that has taken a step forward on equity, continuity and on how robust that check is”. he continued adding: “That is a measure on which to combine our efforts and perhaps improve how to reduce the patrimonial weight on the ISEE as Carfagna said. Minister Lollobrigida spoke of fear and we as Pd” insist on the fact that “fear and precariousness are linked: when you have a one-month contract and you don’t know what awaits you then you struggle to build a dignified future and therefore also to build a family. This is why we strongly oppose the use of fixed-term contracts. The two things are linked “. “We are obsessed with increasing daycare,” she said. “For three reasons. The first because it decreases inequalities between children and fights educational poverty. Second because it is an irreplaceable tool for reconciling work and family time. Third because in the absence of these services, too many women are forced to make different choices” with respect to work. “We are still at 27.2% of available places for the 0-3 age range. The objective of the Lisbon Treaty was 33%. We have to hurry because there are also strong disproportion between North and South and this can be a plan strongly shared by all political forces. We are here, as always with the usual approach to the merits and not to take sides, but to take steps forward”.

And again “The stability of” social “policies is fundamental for them to be effective and therefore it is important for this to team up among us on this. It is not every time we can start over. We are less convinced on the path of deductions and deductions tax, Elena Bonetti explained the reason very well. Rather, the single check should be strengthened”.