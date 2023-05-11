That of falling birth rates “is a theme that must unite, because if in 50 years we will be 11 million fewer, it is not a success for anyone. We must help everyone to be able to afford to have children”. Matteo Salvini said it, speaking at the States General of the Natality, underway at the Rome Auditorium. “In the work decree, we have provided for the premiums for those with children to be tax-deducted”, recalls the leader of the League. “We made a political choice,” he recalls. “Just like the choice made in Hungary to detax women who have four children”, he adds.

“I believe that the empty cradles emergency is national, without political color, providing for a deduction for each child, we were thinking of 10 thousand euros, is something that can make everything agree” he added.