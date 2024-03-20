Birth rate | Research: The population of almost all countries will begin to decline by the end of the century

WHO experts stress that it is only a matter of predictions.

Nearly the population of every country in the world will begin to decrease by the end of the century, according to a measure published in the Lancet scientific journal on Wednesday from the research.

According to research conducted by the IHME (Institute For Health Metrics and Evaluation), high birth rates in developing countries and low birth rates in developed countries contribute to a significant social upheaval.

The fertility rate is already too low in half of the world's countries to maintain their current population. By the end of the century, according to the study's forecast, the situation will be like this in 97 percent of the world's countries and territories.

Only Samoa, Somalia, Tonga, Niger, Chad and Tajikistan are projected to have a fertility rate in 2100 at such a level that the population will increase. The reproduction rate of the population is calculated to be 2.1 children per woman.

During the current century, birth rates will continue to rise in developing nations, especially in sub-Saharan Africa, even as they collapse in wealthier, aging countries.

One of the authors of the study, from the IHME Institute Stein Emil Vollset says that a great social change is to be expected in this century.

“The consequences are enormous”, researcher of the IHME Institute Natalia Bhattacharjee in turn emphasized.

According to Bhattacharjee, development trends in population numbers are significantly shaping the world economy and the global balance of power, and require societies to be capable of change.

“When the population of almost every country is decreasing, resorting to open immigration becomes necessary to maintain economic growth.”

World instead, experts from the health organization WHO called for caution with predictions. They pointed out several limitations related to forecasting models, especially the lack of data available from many developing countries.

WHO experts wrote in the Lancet that reporting on the figures should not be sensational. Instead, you should highlight details and strive for a balance between gloom and optimism.

Experts pointed out that smaller populations can have advantages, including in terms of the environment and food security. The disadvantages, on the other hand, are related to, for example, the availability of labor and social security, and on the other hand, it may also be more difficult to implement nationalist geopolitics in the future.

Also a researcher at the Spanish National Research Council Teresa Castro Martín stressed that the readings of the IHME institute's research are only predictions. He himself did not participate in the research.

He pointed out that according to a recent study, the global birth rate will fall below replacement level around 2030, while the UN predicts this will happen around 2050.

Hundreds of researchers participated in the international study. The study was an update to the IHME institute's Global Burden of Disease study. The institute, founded at the University of Washington, mainly with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has become a key producer of health statistics.