Birth rate Research: The decrease in the birth rate is not only due to the postponement of having a child, the number of children in Finland is falling sharply for the first time in decades

Women born in the 1970s have an average of 1.9 children, but the number of children born in the 1980s could drop to as high as 1.6.

Fresh According to the study, the final number of children of Finnish women will fall sharply for the first time in decades.

The birth rate in Finland has decreased for a record for three consecutive years, to the level of the hunger years of the 19th century. According to Statistics Finland, 45,597 children were born in Finland in 2019.

It has been stated in the past that Finnish women postpone becoming a mother until an increasingly late date, often over thirty. If this happened, women over the age of 30 would improve their fertility.

Thus however, it has not happened since 2010. A study by the University of Helsinki and the Max Planck Institute showed that women over the age of 30 also have fewer children than a few years ago. This means that the final number of children of Finnish women will decrease sharply.

“The number of first children is now clearly lower than before. This is also evident in women over thirty, ”says the doctoral student Julia Hellstrand From the University of Helsinki.

The first times, the proportion of women who become mothers decreased in all age groups. In 2010–2017, it decreased particularly sharply in the 25–29 age group.

Less than half of women in their 30s have children. Finnish women in their twenties are becoming mothers less and less often.

It is exceptional that the number of mothers who become mothers for the first time also decreased in the group of women over 30 years of age. In the 30-39 age group, fertility has increased since the 1970s. For example, women born in the 1970s have an average of 1.9 children, as do women born in the 1940s.

“For women born now in the mid-1980s, the corresponding figure could be well below 1.75. This means that fertility has decreased not only because Finnish women have children later, but also because they have fewer children, ”says Hellstrand.

In different forecasting models, the average number of children born to women born in the 1980s can be as low as 1.6 or even lower.

“It depends on what happens in the next few years: whether the childbirth continues to decline or whether childcare turns upwards,” Hellstrand says.

Born The number of children has decreased since 2010 in all Nordic countries, but the trend has been particularly strong in Finland.

However, according to Hellstrand, the average number of children will also decrease in other Nordic countries, especially in Norway and Iceland.

“From there, however, we come down from a slightly higher level. While the number of children in Finland has been 1.9, in Norway it has been about 2.1. It will also come down somewhat. In the Nordic countries, the total female fertility rate falls from an average of two children to an average of 1.8 children. ”

Thus, Finland is already beginning to approach the countries of low birth rates in southern Europe with its total fertility rate. For example, in Spain the total fertility rate is 1.31 and in Italy 1.32.

Birth rate the causes of deterioration are poorly known. Traditionally, economic cycles have contributed to birth rates, but in recent years the decline has continued regardless of economic cycles.

The relatively high fertility of the Nordic countries has also been thought to be due in part to the social policies of these countries. Gender equality in both the labor market and the family has been thought to encourage the acquisition of children.

However, according to Julia Hellstrand, the evidence points in different directions than the development of family policy or gender equality.

“We showed that the decline is mainly due to the increase in infertility. Family policy can have a more important impact on the acquisition of a second child or subsequent children than on the acquisition of a first child, ”says Hellstrand.

Hellstrand believes there are many reasons because infertility is so common. Birth rates have declined since 2010 in both rural and urban areas and in all education groups. It is known that voluntary infertility has increased, but so has involuntary infertility for various reasons.