Birth rate Lack of support from grandparents can reduce the number of children in families – A phenomenon that is especially evident in Helsinki

Parents who receive help from grandparents are more likely to have more children.

Itthere is no one to ask for help with childcare can affect how many children are raised in families.

The lack of support networks and the impact on the number of children in families is particularly pronounced in large and multicultural cities. In Finland, the phenomenon is visible in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“The problem is big in Helsinki and in all the growth places you start looking for work. The networks are left in another place,” says a professor of sociology at the University of Turku. Antti Tanskanen.

According to Tanskanen, the phenomenon is common and by no means new.

“A lot of research has been done on this in different countries and evidence has been found that if a family has support networks, it is likely to encourage having children.”

The importance of support networks for the lives of families with children has been hotly debated and debated on social media in recent days. The discussion arose after an article on the subject was published in HS.

Families with children are in a very unequal position with regard to what kind of support networks they have or do not have. According to research, the main support network is grandparents.

“ In Helsinki, the average age of mothers is higher than in the rest of the country, which often means that grandparents are also elderly and unable to provide support.

Having a good relationship with grandparents has a significant impact on families ’well-being, coping, and experiences of parenting. The kind of help and support a couple has can also explain the number of children, Tanskanen says.

“There is evidence that parents who receive childcare assistance from their own parents are also more likely to have a second or third child.”

In addition to the fact that in many Helsinki families, grandparents may live in another place, the age of the grandparents also affects how much they can help in their daily lives.

In Helsinki, the average age of mothers is higher than in the rest of the country, which often means that grandparents are also elderly and unable to provide support.

“ “Studies clearly show that networks of friends can’t make up for the lack of grandparents.”

What about then friends or other relatives – would they be a replacement support network if grandparents are missing?

“Studies clearly show that networks of friends cannot make up for the lack of grandparents,” says Tanskanen.

“Sure, friends can try to create networks, but it’s not as possible for everyone. And, on average, people are not as willing to leave to care for the children of friends compared to the children of relatives. The threshold for asking a friend for help is also high. ”

In the public however, the role of support networks in increasing the well-being of families with children and influencing the number of children has been almost overlooked in the debate. This is despite the fact that in particular before the corona pandemic in Finland, there was widespread concern about declining birth rates.

“Perhaps the role of grandparents in having children is not recognized. It is easier to recognize that if there are good day care services, they support having children and wanting children, ”says Tanskanen.

“ “It’s problematic to assume in principle that everyone has networks.”

As one the reason is that Tanskanen sees support networks as a private matter for families, to which there is no desire to extend the social debate.

“There are no official statistics on informal kinship. It is out of the debate, although it is important. It may be seen as something that others do not have the right to intervene.”

Family services, such as counseling, may also assume that some kind of network can be found in every family. If this is not the case, support cannot be provided either, as there is no model.

“It is problematic to assume in principle that everyone has networks. It also prevents the provision of assistance,” says Tanskanen.

The extent of support networks is hardly influenced by families themselves. Under no circumstances should support networks be seen as the family’s own merit or lack of it as its own cause.

Support networks strengthening would be one concrete way to support parenting. It cannot be left alone to families, Tanskanen says.

“Even if the grandparents live far away, society could compensate for travel expenses so that the children can be taken to care. Or service vouchers could be offered to families to purchase childcare on an irregular basis.”

In Denmark’s opinion, stronger support from society would also be useful because it could redress family inequalities.

“The public sector should have a bigger role, political will and an understanding that some families have this situation and what can be done about it.”

