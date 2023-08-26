South Korea has the lowest birth rate in the world. There is no shortage of ideas in politics – but there are more and more voices that believe that they are missing their goal.

Herr Kim fiddles with the lid of the cool box, then he walks between the camping chairs to the grill and jerks the grate. “Good day, good day, good day,” he practices greeting the woman he is about to meet for the first time in front of the cameras. “She should be small and cute and have a good character,” Kim describes his dream woman. In his search for her, he is supported by his community.

The YouTube dating show is part of a campaign in the South Korean city of Guri, near the capital Seoul, to hook up marriageable residents with the mayor commenting off-camera on the dates at the city’s campsite. “You can’t just grab the other person’s heart,” he sighs when, half an hour later, Kim starts talking about the lady’s ex-husbands.