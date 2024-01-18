Data released by the National Statistics Center of China, this Wednesday (17), show that the birth rate reached a record low in the country for the second year in a row, causing a decrease in the Chinese population.

These numbers directly influence the economy of the Asian giant, led by dictator Xi Jinping, putting strong pressure on the nation where the number of elderly people is overwhelmingly higher than that of young people.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, a body linked to the Chinese regime, the total number of people in China decreased by 2.08 million in 2023. In more general data, the population decreased by 0.15 percent, from 1.411 billion to 1.409 billion last year. The share of citizens aged 60 and over reached 296.97 million, representing around 21.1% of the total population.

China's population decline in 2023 has more than doubled compared to 2022 figures of 850,000. The regime links this record drop to the increase in deaths from Covid-19 and families' lack of interest in having children. Currently, the birth rate in the country is 6.39 births per thousand people.

One of the main factors behind the reduction in the number of births in China was the one-child policy, which was in force from 1980 to 2015. Even after the policy was ended, birth rates continued to fall year after year.

Another variable that influenced this percentage drop was the rapid urbanization that occurred in the country in recent decades, resulting in large populations moving from rural areas to cities, which generated a higher cost of living.

Along with this, the Chinese dictatorship faced record levels of youth unemployment in 2023. In December, data from the Department of Statistics revealed that 14.9% of Chinese people aged between 16 and 24 were without a job.