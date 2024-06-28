Birth rate | Immigration is not enough – we need babies, says the docent

Birth rate|According to researchers, the discussion about the decline in the birth rate is more advanced in Finland than in the other Nordic countries. A patent solution to reverse the development has not been invented so far, but the researchers hope for a discussion between the Nordic countries.

Docent of demography Caroline Uggla participated in the discussion about the birth rate trend in the Nordic countries at Sweden’s traditional Almedalen policy days.

Hilla Körkkö HS

11:36 a.m

Visby

Finland is, according to Swedish experts, the Nordic pioneer in the fertility debate.

The birth rate of rich industrialized countries is falling and reaching new lows every year, and there are no clear reasons for this, let alone ways to reverse the trend.