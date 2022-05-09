Birth rate “I just couldn’t just have another child” – This is how the lack of care is reflected in families with children

Petri Mustakallio explains what the everyday life of a family with children is like when fatigue weighs down and no care can be found. “I wouldn’t have another child, Mustakallio says.

How how many children would we like?

Two, thought a resident of Kerava Petri Mustakallio, 40, before he became a father. More than one, Vantaa resident thought Satu Raivio45, waiting for her firstborn years ago.

However, the number of children in both Mustakallio and Raivio has remained together. The main reason for this is the lack of support networks. Grandparents live far away or are elderly or ill. It has meant that heavy infancy or toddler years have had to be largely managed on their own.

“I live in a new family, but I only have one child of my own. I haven’t dared to try any more children because the safety net is missing, ”says Raivio.

“Before I was born, I dreamed of at least two children, but I gave up on the idea. Everyday realities have come up against me: I just couldn’t stand another child, ”Mustakallio sums up.

“ “Everyday realities have come up.”

Anna-Katariina Parkkasaarta32, wonders how their own resources would be enough to experience the infancy again, as the first half of the year with the firstborn was very heavy.

“When a child is not asleep and himself monitors the nights on a monthly basis, it exhausts: there is a tight, nervous and depressed feeling on the surface. We have to think proactively if we could ever have more children, ”says Parkkasaari.

“ “Let’s just say it’s okay for parents of young children to be dead tired.”

He also feels that fatigue is normalized.

“Let’s just think it’s okay for parents of young children to be dead tired. How come? I don’t think that’s ok for anyone. ”

"It's hard to ask for childcare help from friends. Few have also offered it," says Anna-Katariina Parkkasaari. Pictured is Parkkasaari's spouse Asko Parkkasaari and the couple's daughter Aini-Sofie Parkkasaari.

Studies according to infancy and infant years are a particularly burdensome period for families with children.

If a support network is found and the connection with grandparents in particular is good, it will increase the resilience and willingness of families to have children, said Turku. professor of sociology at the university Antti Tanskanen In Helsingin Sanomat last week.

The lack of support networks and its impact on the number of children in families is particularly pronounced in large and multicultural cities. In Finland, the phenomenon is visible in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

Read more: Writing about the importance of care for families with children sparked a heated debate – Researcher says no children are born, especially in Helsinki

According to research, the main support network is grandparents.

Petri Mustakallio agrees.

“It would definitely be the preferred option, also for the child. No friend can be asked for help if a child develops diarrhea and should go to work themselves. ”

“ “I don’t want to feel indebted.”

Parkkasaari has turned to friends for a couple of times, but he doesn’t think it’s easy.

“If you say out loud that we need help now, it will feel like I’m a bad mother now. No matter how tired I am, I think I think I can do it myself. I also don’t want to feel indebted. ”

Anyone the interviewees do not think that it is the duty of the grandparents to take care of the children. Each of them has still received help at least occasionally with regard to grandparents.

However, they would like to see the different situations of families recognized, better understood and the courage to talk about the lack of support networks.

“If it says so, it’s easily stamped to complain about. That you have made your children, take care of them too. Sometimes I feel jealous of my friends who have support networks, ”says Parkkasaari.

The Parkkasaari family got a family worker home through the clinic when the child was three months old. Treatment was provided one day per week for three hours. It was already a significant help.

“It was wonderful when the employee just came in and took the baby and got some rest for himself.”

HS asked last week about parents ’experiences of lack of support networks. 254 readers responded to the survey.

The responses showed that support networks are not just about childcare. Many respondents also raised a sense of mental support and security. They are often missing if there are no support networks. Some parents also pointed out that the child also suffers from a lack of support networks.

“ “It’s awful how things work out when we’re both at work.”

Raivio has felt sad that the child has not been able to establish close contact with his grandparents because of the long distance.

“I myself have had a lot with my own grandparents, and it has been a meaningful experience. My own child is missing it. ”

Parkkasaari is dying the same.

“We have lovely grandparents, but because they live far away, forming an emotional bond is more challenging.”

Many parents who responded to the survey also feel that there is no time left for the relationship.

Mustakallio recalls being with his wife half an year ago. Parkkasaari got to brunch with his wife in October on their wedding day. Raivio says the child was in overnight care for the first time at the age of four.

“ “If no care can be found for one child, the problem will double if there are more children.”

Support network intervention also has a big impact on working life, parents feel. For example, not all jobs could always be accepted, even if one wanted to.

“You can’t go on long commutes terribly. The most challenging thing is if there is a sudden need for treatment, ”says Mustakallio.

Raivio originally worked three shifts but switched to day work.

“So I tried to make it easier for me to cope.”

“I didn’t want to risk running out of resources if I had more children,” says Satu Raivio.

Parkkasaari returned to work in February, and the spouse stayed home with a child under the age of two. The situation will change in the fall when kindergarten begins.

“It’s awful how things work out when we’re both at work.”

Mustakallio says he is waiting for the time for the child to grow up: if that would make it easier then.

“I’m looking forward to it. The child is wonderful, but before I was born I couldn’t even imagine how tough and binding the family life of a child is. Especially when you are no longer very young, ”says Mustakallio.

In Raivio’s family life, the heaviest years are already behind him, from which he is relieved.

“I think I’ve been as resilient and good a parent as possible for one child and that it’s better than if I had pulled myself to extremes by getting more. Because if there is no care for one child, the problem will double if there are more children. ”