Birth rate | Hundreds of miscarriages could be prevented with the right treatment, says the doctor

Miscarriages receive a much-needed treatment recommendation. According to Marika Kaksonen, the doctor who pushed for the recommendation, deficiencies in the treatment of miscarriages will be expensive for society.

Miscarriages treatment in Finland has had a poor model and treatment practices are motley. However, the situation may now improve.

Last week, the Finnish Medical Society Duodecim decided to accept its new recommendation on the topic “early pregnancy bleeding, miscarriage and recurrent miscarriages”.

“This is absolutely amazing,” says the doctor Marika Kaksonen.

He is the chairman of the Artikla 3 human rights organization, which took the initiative to obtain the Käypä hoito recommendation.

The recommendation has also been requested by the Childless Association Simpukka ry, the Tähti ry for those who have experienced miscarriage and the Käpy ry of infant death families.

The Kääpä hoito recommendations are independent, national treatment recommendations based on research evidence, the goal of which is to improve the level of care.

Miscarriage affects thousands of women in Finland every year, as about 15 percent of the pregnancies diagnosed are aborted.

Even if a miscarriage happens already in the early weeks, it is often a physically and psychologically stressful event that can have long-term effects on the mental health or work ability of the person who experiences it.

However, the attitude in health care may have been dismissive. It has been difficult to get treatment, and the treatment staff may have been unempathetic. Chat help is not offered automatically everywhere.

“The lack of treatment for miscarriages becomes expensive for society, and it can also have an effect on the birth rate,” says Kaksonen.

He refers to international studies, according to which even a single miscarriage can predispose to depression, anxiety and suicide.

According to one study, up to 18 percent of those who experienced a miscarriage still suffered from traumatic stress nine months after the miscarriage.

HS previously told about Sanni Lipastwho suffered from depression after repeated miscarriages.

The attitude towards miscarriages can be belittling in health care.

Healthcare According to Kaksonen, the dismissive attitude towards miscarriages can be partially explained by the fact that, from a medical point of view, it is a very natural event.

However, according to Kaksonen, this has led to thinking that there is nothing that can be done about miscarriages and that it is not even worth trying to prevent them with medical means.

“However, this kind of thinking is more about ideology, because it is possible to prevent miscarriages to some extent. Not all of them, of course, but some of them.”

Kaksonen, who works as a doctor at the Developmental Disability Outpatient Clinic, emphasizes that he is not a gynecologist, but has familiarized himself with the topic and recent international studies out of his own interest.

The organization he represents, Artikla 3, has focused especially on the rights of children, including the unborn. The twin’s interest has also been fueled by the fact that she herself has experienced a miscarriage.

A twin According to

He bases his argument on a British study, according to which 72 percent of those who experienced multiple miscarriages and suffered from bleeding during pregnancy ended up giving birth to a live child with the support of luteinizing hormone medication. In the control group, where no medication was offered, only 57 percent of the pregnancies ended in a live birth.

Kaksonen has calculated that if the results of the research conducted in Britain are compared to Finland, it means up to hundreds of prevented miscarriages every year.

“The difference is clear and fights against the idea that nothing can be done about miscarriages.”

Sometimes miscarriage can also be caused by hypothyroidism, which is a common disease in Finland.

However, according to Kaksonen, the causes of miscarriages are typically only investigated in Finland when there have been three miscarriages.

“Of course, it is not necessary to organize large-scale studies right away, but could, for example, a woman’s thyroid gland values ​​be measured at an earlier stage than at present,” suggests Kaksonen.

New It is hoped that the Käyä hoito recommendation will at least remove the belittling attitude and harmonize treatment practices.

“Now, those who have experienced a miscarriage have been able to receive very different treatment in health care, depending on how knowledgeable the medical staff happened to be. Getting treatment has often also depended on how well you have been able to demand it yourself,” says Kaksonen.

According to him, in recent years the world has woken up to the fact that miscarriages have been investigated and treated too little, and the resulting harm can be long-lasting.

According to Kaksonen, many other countries already have common national recommendations for the treatment of miscarriage and the treatment path is clearly defined.

However, there is always a lot of work in preparing the Kääpä treatment recommendations, and therefore only a few of them are taken into preparation each year. Now we can only start making a new recommendation at the beginning of 2024. It takes an average of two years to prepare.

Kaksonen hopes that doctors would already check whether their information about good treatment of miscarriages is up to date.

Miscarriage is often caused by a chromosomal or genetic defect in the embryo.

Good treatment -of course, the lack of a recommendation so far does not mean that there were no treatment recommendations for the treatment of miscarriages, points out the senior physician of the reproductive medicine unit in Hus, docent Hanna Savolainen-Peltonen.

“However, it is true that treatment practices can now vary, so in that sense the common national recommendation is very good. Miscarriage is an important issue for a woman’s reproductive health.”

However, Savolainen-Peltonen sees Marika Kaksonen’s estimates of the number of preventable miscarriages as a little too optimistic.

“You have to remember that most miscarriages are caused by the embryo or fetus not developing normally. In up to 60 percent of miscarriages, the cause is a chromosomal abnormality in the fetus, and the risk of this increases with age.”

According to Savolainen-Peltonen, in Finland, people suffering from bleeding during early pregnancy are already treated with luteinizing hormone if the background is repeated miscarriages. However, there is no national recommendation for this, doctors always decide on the use of the hormone on a case-by-case basis.

“Some of the research results have been contradictory, so the use is not established.”

Savolainen-Peltonen agrees with Kaksonen that miscarriages can be difficult and traumatic experiences. He also believes that conversational help should always be offered to those who have experienced a miscarriage.

According to Savolainen-Peltonen, bad experiences with the treatment of miscarriages can partly be explained by the fact that when a miscarriage occurs, treatment is often sought at the emergency room, where the staff work in a hurry and under load.

“In such situations, the possibility of discussion may be shorter than what miscarriage patients wish and need.”

However, according to Savolainen-Peltonen, the need for psychosocial support has been identified, and to improve it, cooperation between primary care and specialized medical care is needed.

According to him, interaction skills are also emphasized even more in education today.

“Even though the situation has already improved, there is still a lot to do.”

In his view, it is also important in changing attitudes and practices that those who have experienced a miscarriage speak openly about their experiences.

Miscarriages, for example, are still associated with a lot of misconceptions, which can cause unnecessary anxiety and self-blame. It is very difficult to cause a miscarriage by your own actions.

“Open talk about miscarriages can help you understand how common they are and how many others have gone through the same feelings.”