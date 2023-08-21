Birth rate | HS’s search engine tells you how many children women in your municipality have – Researcher: Unemployment eats away at faith in the future

Unemployment and the weak economic situation in the hometown do not encourage family formation, says Jessica Nisén, PhD researcher at the University of Turku.

Eastern and Northern Finns on average, women have fewer children during their lifetime than those who live elsewhere, according to the Statistics Finland’s calculation obtained by HS.

“In these areas, the education level of the population is lower than average and there is more unemployment. A low level of education and unemployment make it difficult to start a family,” Ph.D Jessica Nisén Tells about the University of Turku.

According to Nisén, for example, the spouse’s unemployment or the weak economic situation in the home town can eat away at faith in the future and raise the threshold for starting a family, even if one’s work situation is good.

From little having children is indicated by a low total fertility rate. The number is a calculated estimate of how many children are born to a woman of childbearing age living in a certain area on average.

The calculation takes into account the different age distribution of the regions, so for example the share of women who have passed the childbearing age in the region’s population does not affect the numbers.

HS’s search engine shows how many children women have on average in your own municipality

Finland’s average total fertility rate in 2018–2022 was 1.38. A Finnish woman will therefore have an estimated less than one and a half children during her lifetime.

In many municipalities of Eastern Finland, the figure is below the average.

On the west coast and Ostrobothnia has more children than the national average. Nisénia is not surprised by the phenomenon.

“An area of ​​high birth rates is accumulating on the west coast. Traditionally, religiosity affects it,” says Nisén.

The highest average total fertility rate in the years 2018–2022 is 3.49 in Ostrobothnia’s Luoto.

About 90 percent of Luoto’s residents belonged to the Evangelical Lutheran church last year. The peaceful Lestadio movement operates in the municipality.

According to Nisén, the figures on the west coast can also be affected by the fact that the birth rate of Swedish speakers has decreased more slowly than the rest of the population in the 2010s.

Helsinki the total fertility rate is lower than the national average.

According to Jessica Nisén, many move to Helsinki to study and spend their youth, but start their families elsewhere.

“Furthermore, lifelong infertility is common, especially among women living in the capital region,” says Nisén.