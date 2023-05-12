“We also help women economically because optional maternity leave is paid at 60% by us. Doubling the 30% contribution foreseen by the state. Because our goal is that all women go back to work. Together with this we really want to help fathers too, giving them paid paternity at 20%, against 10% of the state. Speaking of financial support, we want to guarantee bonuses to women, even during maternity leave, which seems to be taken for granted but it is not, i.e. giving them salary increases even when they are not working. This has produced exceptional results, we are at a +8% domestic birth rate, much higher than the national figure. Along with that we have 54% of managers who are female, 60% of our promotions have been given to women. So we have always wanted to give a model to offer to institutions. It can be seen that economic commitments give concrete results. For this reason we had the visit of two ministers for the family who really wanted to understand our model. We are here today to set our example.” Thus Fabrizio Gavelli, President and CEO of Danone on the sidelines of the States General of the birth rate which took place in Rome.