Birth rate “Deferral of childbirth cannot go on indefinitely” – Research team believes birth rate will start to increase moderately

According to the research team’s estimate, Finland’s birth rate will start to grow moderately over the next two decades. Currently, the birth rate in Finland is at a record low.

Birth rate The decline in Finland over the past decade has been unprecedentedly rapid and partly unexplained. Currently, the birth rate is about 1.35 children per woman compared to 1.87 in 2010.

The birth rate is the lowest since the hunger years.

Now, however, a dim light may be visible at the end of the tunnel, according to a group of researchers from the universities of Helsinki and Turku and the German Max Planck Institute. The group writes their assessments In the Journal of Social Policy in a published article.

In the study two scenarios were created, ie an outline of the development of the birth rate by 2040. In Scenario A, the birth rate rises slightly faster than in Scenario B, but in both the decline in the birth rate slows down.

“In the scenario, the development is moderately positive,” says one of the authors of the article, postdoctoral researcher Jessica Nisén From the University of Turku.

The scenario takes into account the limitations in how birth rates are assessed. According to Nisén, the annual fertility rate includes children born to women of all ages, despite the fact that delays in having children lower the annual figure.

Childbirth has been delayed, especially in recent years. However, according to Nisén, it is unlikely that the delay would continue indefinitely.

Thus, the scenario of rising birth rates is based on the assumption that the average age of child intake will not continue to rise as fast in the future as it is currently rising.

“We don’t know how high the average age of child intake will rise, but the rise can’t go on indefinitely.”

Tampere Director of the University’s Future of Reproduction Project, Assistant Professor Mianna Meskus agrees that the postponement of childbearing cannot continue indefinitely as biological opportunities shrink.

“The idea of ​​a normal biography, a model life course, has crumbled in many ways in recent decades,” says Meskus.

Before, there was a clear formula for living and including childbearing.

Voluntary infertility is more acceptable today, and different populations have different perspectives, which may not include children.

According to the center, the perceptions of children of childbearing age play an important role in the birth rate. Peer group choices and perceptions of families play a key role in the decision to have a child.

“In fact, decisions about having children are not made alone,” says Meskus.

Social relations and society are essentially related to the decision.

Birth rate Finland and the other Nordic countries have traditionally been relatively high compared to other European countries. Gender equality, family policy, financial situation and finding a spouse affect having children and the timing of having children, says Nisén.

Today, many young adults cite infertility as a reason for finding a suitable spouse.

In addition, financial uncertainty has been estimated to have increased among young people.

In Finland, women often work in fixed-term employment. A weak position in the labor market can also delay having children because in Finland childcare responsibilities accumulate more for mothers than in other Nordic countries and they stay out of working life longer. In this case, the loss of income due to the child also increases.

According to Nisén, young adults ’perceptions of financial insecurity are not necessarily related to the real economic situation. Perhaps the most significant thing when considering having children may be the knowledge of uncertainty.

The center according to the reason for the decline in the birth rate has often been blamed on academically educated women.

“We are talking about educated women who move to growth centers and then they are not eligible for men. This cannot be the main factor in the decline in Finland’s birth rate, ”says Meskus.

However, gendered labor and education markets, according to population surveys, can lead to mismatches in the relationship market, which in turn contributes to the declining birth rate. The life circles, educational backgrounds and places of residence of men and women are quite different today.

According to the center, it would be important that the debate on birth rates does not focus on individual groups, such as those who volunteer without children.

“Some plans are affected by work and living standards, some by concerns about the future of the environment and the planet. There are also those for whom it is exceptionally difficult to have children due to biological reasons or gender identity, ”says Meskus.

“Trying to think about the reasons and help those with a desire for family to live one way or another.”

Women and men’s reasons for delayed childbearing or lifelong infertility have traditionally been different. Women have found it difficult to reconcile family and working life, while men’s weak socio-economic status has been a greater factor.

“For men, a better financial situation and education lead to a lower probability of being childless and a higher average number of children,” says Nisén.

Today, women’s and men’s reasons for delaying having children and deciding not to have children have converged. The responsibility of fathers for the care and upbringing of children has increased and more is expected of them.

It is not ruled out that higher expectations for men or friction about gender roles in families would not even slow down the transition to parenthood.

Women’s concerns may also have approached traditional men’s concerns.

“In the younger age groups, infertility is also most common among women among the least educated,” says Nisén.

Lifelong infertility is common in Finland. One-fifth of men and a quarter of women born at the turn of the 1970s are becoming completely childless.

Is it is uncertain how much the societal factors influencing childbearing will change in the coming years and decades. The coronavirus situation is unlikely to have a positive effect, Nisén estimates.

However, according to the study, the slowdown in the growth of the average age of childbearing is sufficient for at least a moderate increase in the birth rate.

Pension Security Center According to a report by ETK, an increase in birth rates may not be enough to keep the dependency ratio or pension contributions as they are. According to ETK’s calculations, the old-age dependency ratio will increase well above the current level in all the calculated alternatives in the next few decades, as the aging of the population continues to be significant.

However, if the birth rate rises enough, the upward pressure on pension contributions will decrease significantly.

“The situation would be substantially better if the birth rate returned to the situation it was ten years ago,” says ETK’s Development Manager. Heikki Tikanmäki.

However, the increase in birth rate does not affect the dependency ratio immediately, but with a delay of 15 years. There may be some increase in pension contributions over the next few decades, even if the birth rate rises in line with the team’s most optimistic assessment.

“Birth rate or a slowdown in its calculation does not solve the issue of the future welfare society,” Meskus also says.

According to Meskus, the issue of changing dependency ratios must also take into account other factors and opportunities related to demographic change. Finland’s population is constantly aging, but people remain in good shape and active for a long time. In addition, with immigration, more people of working age arrive in Finland.

Instead of staring at the birth rate, solutions should therefore be sought elsewhere.

“You have to be able to find solutions to other trends as well,” says Meskus.