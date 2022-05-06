Birth rate Corona-era baby boom continued to rise – birth rates rose even more last year than in the early days of the pandemic

In 2021, a total of 49,594 children were born, which is 3,131 more than in the previous year. The historic turnaround in birth took place in 2020.

Finland the birth rate has continued to rise in 2021, according to Statistics Finland’s demographic change statistics.

The total fertility rate in 2021 was 1.46, compared with 1.37 in the previous year. In 2021, a total of 49,594 children were born, which is 3,131 more than in the previous year.

The total fertility rate refers to the expected number of children that women will have in their lifetime. The 2021 figure is still low from a historical perspective.

The birth rate in Finland decreased annually in the last decade and was at its lowest in 2019, when 1.35 children per woman were born in Finland. It is the lowest birth rate in Finland in the 20th and 2000s.

Turn birth rate occurred in 2020 in the context of the corona pandemic. In the first year of the pandemic, 1.37 children per woman were born in Finland.

There was little growth in the historical base for 2019. In this case, the birth rate increased especially in women aged 30–39 years, whose fertility increased the most.

In 2021, the birth rate increased, especially among women over 30 and over 40 years of age. The highest change was in those aged 40–44, whose fertility rate rose by 18 per cent from the previous year. Birth rates increased in all age groups except those aged 15–24 years, where birth rates were slightly declining.

Of the provinces, the birth rate was lowest in South Karelia, where the total fertility rate was 1.26. The highest total fertility rates were measured in Central Ostrobothnia, where the corresponding figure was 1.84.

He became a biological mother at an average age of 30 years.