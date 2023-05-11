“We are going through a demographic winter that is impoverishing the country, we must allow the possibility of planning a family, of having children, we cannot limit ourselves to saying they are lazy and do not want to take responsibility”. Giuseppe Conte said it, speaking at the States General of the Natality, underway at the Rome Auditorium. “Precariousness doesn’t produce children and neither does anyone with starvation paychecks”, he adds: “On May 1st the precariousness decree was approved, with that you won’t go anywhere”.

“We must facilitate the return of women to the world of work” after maternity leave “nursery schools and schools are strategic, to be opened even after school hours, which must be a meeting place”, she said. “And then there’s the right to housing-she says. I’ve been to see young people in tents at the university, we have to build a welfare system for them”.