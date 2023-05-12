“Support for families is at the heart of our corporate mission. More than a program, ours is an operation of a cultural nature, the most important: creating an environment in which women are encouraged to be mothers and in which being a mother is seen as a value and not as an obstacle to their careers”. Thus Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Industries to Adnkronos on the sidelines of the General States of the birth rate underway in Rome.