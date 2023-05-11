“We are used to talking about the birth rate as an economic issue but this vision tells part of the problem because the difference lies between the desire for motherhood and the concrete difficulty of doing so. This means that we are violating the right to motherhood of Italian women I think we have to start from here”. So Mara Carfagna of Action to the General States of the Natality. “If we start from the assumption that the right to maternity must be guaranteed, this becomes a priority”.