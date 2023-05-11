“The third edition of the States General of the birth rate represents an important appointment for the country, a strategic moment that represents a pact between institutions, businesses and politics. From here as an opposition I want to issue a warning to advance a transversal pact on the birth rate. Minister Giorgetti said that he will make resources available for tax reductions, to support families in enrolling in nursery schools ”. Thus Elena Bonetti, deputy of the Action-Italia viva group, arriving at the States General of the 2023 Natalità.

“A year ago we approved the Family Act. That reform represented a new method and we must follow up on the good work done. And in that work there is a piece of everyone” he continued, adding: “The single universal check is a innovation also in taxation because it treats all citizens in the same way. It is an incredible historical passage, because it introduces negative taxation. Going back to tax deductions in rain is very dangerous”.