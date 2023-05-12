“The most important thing we do is to make the best use of all the welfare tools that exist to give everyone the opportunity to take advantage of them and on the other hand we are committed to creating a climate whereby those who decide to start a parenting process can effectively do so rest assured that this will not penalize him in his career path. In general Gi Gruop, being an employment agency and therefore being very involved in all the dynamics that characterize the job market, has been committed to youth and female inclusion for years. In particular, one of the most successful initiatives is wimen4, a program in which we help women to take up professions, especially in the manufacturing, logistics and technical disciplines, through guidance, training and accompaniment to work” So Francesco Baroni, country manager Italy, Gi Group holding