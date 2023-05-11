“Our company is very special: the employees have a very low average age, we are under thirty-four and over 75 percent are women. So we are characterized by a very high number of maternity leave. The most important thing that distinguishes us is that of making the best use of all the welfare tools that exist to give all employees the opportunity to take advantage of them. Furthermore, we are committed to creating a climate in which those who decide to start a parenting journey can do so, because they know that they will not be penalized in their career path ”. Thus Francesco Baroni, country manager Italy GI Group Holding, on the sidelines of the event ‘General states of the birth rate 2023’ underway at the Auditorium della Conciliazione in Rome.

“In general GI Gruop Holding, being an employment agency and therefore very involved in all the dynamics that characterize the labor market – underlines the manager – has been committed to youth and female inclusion for years”. In particular, one of the “most successful initiatives is ‘Women4’, a program on which we help women to take up professions, especially in the manufacturing, logistics and technical disciplines, through guidance, training and support to work, and to get to know the many new professions that , thanks to technology, they help women to reconcile family and work” she concludes.