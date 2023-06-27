Pharmaceutical industry positive example in terms of birth rate. Indeed, among employees of Pharma companies, the number of children is 45% higher than the national average, according to data from Farmindustria. “An estimated number on a representative sample of our member companies which also detects other indicators such as the high participation of female workers: 44% of workers in the sector are women. 40% of turnover is represented by companies headed by a woman”. This was explained by Carlo Riccini, deputy general manager of Farmindustria and director of the study center of the association of drug industrialists, speaking at ‘Demografica. Population, people, birth rate: we tomorrow’, the event promoted by Adnkronos, today at the Information Building in Rome, for the launch of ‘Demographics’, a new editorial project of the Group which aims to put journalistic production at the service of a debate that brings together the political, health, social and economic aspects of the topic.

Other data, “sourced from Istat, reveal a very strong corporate welfare”, which promotes “a work-life balance and parenting”. Actions on this last element “are more frequent in pharmaceutical companies than in other sectors”, notes Riccini. Positive data “which are accompanied by lower than average turnover numbers”.

For Stefano Mecchia, Communication & Corporate Public Affairs Director of Chiesi Italia, explained “that the company has been applying for years a holistic corporate welfare that puts people at the center in order to be able to support parenting, offering incentives and positive company policies”. A system that winds its way, even before the pandemic, on “personalized smart working to reconcile work and family burdens, a subsidized part-time return from maternity leave, economic contributions to support the nursery, nursery school and summer camps”. Then there are “masters for new parents, psychological support for the whole family”. Another goal “obtained is the overcoming of the pay gap, the wage gap between men and women”, he concludes.