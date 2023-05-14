The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed that the UAE has a legislative and legal structure that has been able to provide job well-being and take into account the emergency conditions that the employees of federal institutions and agencies are exposed to, noting that it is working continuously to enhance these gains, through the development of executive regulations to guarantee the rights of employees, All necessary efforts are made to implement this system in order to achieve happiness for the employee.

The authority stated, in an indicative publication on its official pages on social media platforms, that employees of ministries, institutions, and federal bodies benefit from nine types of leave, which included annual and sick leave, maternity leave, paternity leave, mourning leave, pilgrimage leave, exceptional and study leave, and unpaid leave, which motivated Productivity and rejuvenation of employees.

She indicated that granting an employee who has a live birth a paid paternity leave, during the first month of his child’s birth, requires that the birth process take place inside the country, explaining that the wife’s delivery outside the country forfeits the employee’s right to obtain paternity leave.