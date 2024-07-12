Birth on a plane | The doctor explains why pregnancy can go completely unnoticed – “It’s much more common than you think”

Giving birth on an airplane|Several reasons can lead to a situation where a person is unaware of their pregnancy until the birth, assistant chief physician Antti Puhakka says.

So far, there is very little research data on surprise births.

Juho Jokinen HS

12.7. 20:12

Finnair on the morning flight to Paris, the baby was born today, Friday. Obviously a woman didn’t know she was pregnant.

Assistant Chief Medical Officer Antti Puhakka Husin from Espoo Hospital’s maternity department says that several surprise births happen in Finland every year.

“It’s much more common than you might think,” says Puhakka.