The hashtag #Birth of the UAE Lion topped the list of the most popular topics on the “X” platform, as thousands of followers, from various parts of the Arab world, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” on the day of His Highness’s birth, which falls on March 11.

The hashtag #birth_of_the_Emirates_Lion has achieved more than 7 million views around the world so far on the “X” platform.

Followers emphasized that the birthday of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed is a day of joy for all citizens and residents of the Emirates, noting that he brought glory and honor to the country and that he is truly the “lion of the Emirates” and the protector of its father-in-law, and the true meaning of support for all the people of the country.

One of the tweeters said: “Happy New Year to you. The birthday of the lion of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, is the day that gave birth to the pulse of the Emirates and the spirit of Zayed, who enjoys leadership and example, and serves as a symbol of humility and kindness. We wish him a long life full of success and giving.” Happiness, health and prosperity.”

Another said: “March 11 is the birth of our guardian, His Highness Sheikh #Mohamed_bin_Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. Happy New Year.”

Followers of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed also described him as “good has a title.” The journalist, Mustafa Al Agha, said: “Every year and every day, the President of the State, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, is fine, and goodness has a title… the birth of the lion of the Emirates.”

Another said: “Happy New Year.. and goodness has a title.”

For their part, followers expressed their love and respect for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, noting that he is the father of everyone. One of them said: “Every year, to our father, and the father of all, our dear His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with all the best. May he live long in health, safety, happiness, and goodness, and may God protect him.” For us, Lord.

Followers also praised the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, thanks to which the UAE is witnessing a sustainable renaissance and amazing development in all fields. One follower said: “March 11 witnesses the birthday of an incomparable leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed. Thanks to his leadership, the #UAE is witnessing a sustainable renaissance and development.” “Amazing in all areas.”

Another said: “Every year, you are the perfect and most complete model for every ruler and leader. Every year, you carry your people and your country in your heart and in your sights, and you are not satisfied with anything other than first place. Every year, you are God’s gift to this good country… May God protect you and direct your steps.”

Tweeters also published pictures of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed at different age stages, accompanying them with the most beautiful expressions of love and wishes for his health, happiness, and continued glory and strength. One of the tweeters said: “#Mohamed_Bin_Zayed #Birth_of_the_Lion_of_the_Emirates. Every year, you are the joy of the people of the Emirates.. May God protect you for us.”

Another said: “Every year your prestige shakes mountains… Every year your smile makes a nation happy… Oh God, protect our guardian and leader, Mohammed bin Zayed.”

She also said in follow-up: “People tell you that you are fine every year…and I tell you that you are the best for every year, sir.”