S.Since it has been suspected that the Astra-Zeneca vaccine could lead to blood clots in veins, a comparison with the contraceptive pill is used again and again, in which an increased tendency to thrombosis is known and proven after ingestion. However, this comparison of vaccines and birth control pills quickly reads as if thrombosis were the same as thrombosis. But that’s not how it is, it is worth taking a closer look at the differences.

Lucia Schmidt Editor in the “Life” section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

In principle, a thrombosis occurs because blood coagulates. Actually, this is a desired property of the blood. In this way wounds can be closed again and people are saved from bleeding to death. However, if the blood coagulates in a blood vessel and not on a wound, this leads to considerable problems because the blood can no longer flow freely in the vascular system. The body can no longer be reliably supplied with blood, nutrients and oxygen at all points. Block the vessels. General risks for thrombosis are surgical interventions, long air travel, pregnancy, genetic diseases, cardiovascular diseases or dehydration.