Beer of the Borgo celebrates its 16th birthday and, for the occasion, continues its redevelopment process of Borgorose, the ancient village in the heart of Italy, in the province of Rieti, which houses the headquarters of the brewery. A choice that is not at all casual: Birra del Borgo in fact, is the concrete example of how tradition can mix with novelty to give rise to something unexpected. A real mission, which led the brewery to introduce innovative elements within the ancient brewing styles. This choice is also emphasized with the new message “Tradition has a new flavor”.

Therefore, in its desire to give back to the small village – where it all began – the right redevelopment, making it a place that can be appealing for tourists looking for a characteristic place to visit, the brand has decided to field its values ​​and to start from these, to achieve this goal.

To support Birra del Borgo in this operation, the Truly Design Crew, a group of street artists from Turin already popular for its urban redevelopment actions in Italy and around the world. At the center of the intervention in Borgorose, the historic Torre di Torano which, for the occasion, was customized by the company of artists with a work rich in color, with pop and modern nuances, perfect to underline how tradition can actually succeed. to have a new flavor. A project that is not limited only to this passage: on the occasion of the unveiling of the work created by the Truly Design Crew, the employees of Birra del Borgo participated in the redevelopment of the access path to the Torre di Torano to allow the inhabitants of Borgorose to return to experience their territory in the best possible way.

Attention to its origins, which Birra del Borgo declines in various key aspects of the community and, among these, there is certainly that linked to traditional recipes. The chef Luca Pezzetta has in fact created for the occasion a menu that shows once again how all the elements and values ​​of our culture can be reinterpreted in a modern key, without forgetting one’s origins. A journey through flavors, which can be relived every day in Rome, at L’Osteria Birra del Borgo.

Always around the message “Tradition has a new flavor” revolves the idea behind the clip published by Rrobi del Garbo (Birra del Borgo!) In recent days and immediately went viral. The protagonist, in fact, is an old woman who, despite her advanced age, continues to live her life in total contrast with the people of her generation. Found by a group of passers-by to make a graffiti right on the Torano tower, without hesitation she escapes aboard her skateboard and, just when the group seems to have reached it, takes advantage of the random passage of a wasp along the road to attach itself to it and sow the pursuers.

This is where the brand’s new communication starts, anticipating the official video of the Social campaign (Facebook and YouTube), in which the unusual becomes the new normal. Between a skater grandmother, an old man who spends time on social media and a parkourist, the clip underlines the spirit of Birra del Borgo, characterized by a great innovative capacity, without however renouncing tradition. It is precisely from the typical English production of Real Ale, that the desire was born to create a product that followed the ancient brewing styles and, at the same time, contained within it a new, unique flavor, built with the typical attention and care. of made in Italy.

Birra del Borgo, therefore, from the use of local ingredients in beers, to the continuous exchange with the inhabitants and local producers, passing through major events (such as Birra del Borgo Day, which in past years has collected more than 15,000 visitors from Borgorose and neighboring countries) has always valued the territory that has seen it born and grow. And this year This year will also be the occasion to celebrate LISA, elected best international lager by the prestigious World Beer Awards competition, toasting with the new anniversary special edition ReAle also available on the e-commerce channel of Birra del Borgo.