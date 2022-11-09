“These countries (of oil producers) have taken decisions in the past that helped calm oil markets… (But) this decision may impose more upward pressure on inflation and weaken the global economy,” Birol told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP27 climate conference in Egypt. .

Oil prices fell during today’s trading, amid concerns about the challenges of Corona in China, which is the largest importer of crude in the world, and the rise in US stocks.

Brent crude futures fell 74 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $ 94.62 a barrel by 1201 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 76 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $ 88.15 a barrel.

Both benchmarks fell about 3 percent on Tuesday.