And Anas Jaber, 26, ranked 24 in the world, has previously reached two finals, the first in Moscow in 2018 when she lost to Kasatkina itself, and in Charleston this season when she lost to Australian Astra Sharma.

The Birmingham tournament is a preparation for Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam, which is scheduled to start on the 28th, as Jaber seeks to build on her result in the Australian Open and Roland Garros when she reached the third and fourth rounds, respectively.