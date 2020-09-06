After London on February 2, it’s the flip of the town of Birmingham to expertise a bloody night time. Clément Le Goff, in duplex from the UK on Sunday September 6, appears to be like again on the information. “Birmingham was a very violent night time. Between half previous midnight and a couple of:30 a.m. this morning, a number of folks had been attacked with knives“, and”randomly“in keeping with the police.

A person was killed because of the assaults and a complete of seven folks had been injured, two of whom had been significantly injured. The neighborhood is totally cordoned off whereas a suspect is “actively sought“. The police “stay very cautious ” as for the motives, specifies the journalist, and has for the second “no proof“that it is a terrorist act. A homicide investigation has been opened.

