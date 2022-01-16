And there they are, Jane and Charlotte, together in their house in Brittany by the sea, walking on the beach, undressing in conversations that are at times inconsequential but at times, almost unintentionally, peer into the abysses of life. They look like old acquaintances to the viewer.

The film, recently released in France, is entitled Jane for Charlotte, and it is a documentary in which Charlotte Gainsbourg (London, 1971) interviews her mother, Jane Birkin (London, 1946). Charlotte is also the director.

We see them for a few months on a Jane Birkin tour of Japan or New York, in Britain, on high-speed trains, chatting in bed with white sheets or watching painful private recordings in which the dead appear: Kate, Serge. .. Things are said that would never have dared to be told without a camera watching them.

It is an intimate story, what is seen in Jane for Charlotte, a therapy between mother and daughter exposed. Because the Birkin-Gainsbourgs have been a soundtrack in France since the sixties, and much more than that. They are cultural icons, stars simultaneously distant and familiar, close and constant presences for half a century (on screens, on record players and headphones, on magazine covers), as lifelong friends or acquaintances, a sophisticated and elegant, the closest thing that pop has been able to give to high culture. The characters were, and are, Serge Gainsbourg, composer and musician, poet and singer, sometimes actor; Jane Birkin, actress and singer; and their daughter Charlotte, like her actress and occasional singer mother.

It hasn’t been an easy time for Birkin. For the sensation, which she frankly describes, of looking in the mirror and seeing that she is no longer who she was, the image of glamor and style of the sixties and seventies that rose to world fame with the greatest erotic success in history. : Je t’aime… moi non plus, next to Gainsbourg.

The “light stroke” he suffered in August is a more concrete and immediate setback, fortunately overcome after four months of rest: now he has released the film and returns to the stage.

There are deeper wounds, impossible to heal. For Jane Birkin, the death of Kate, the eldest of her three daughters, found dead in the street under the open balcony of the apartment where she lived in Paris on December 11, 2013. That day Jane stopped writing forever in her diary in which he had faithfully recorded the ups and downs of his life since he was eleven years old and which has been published in two volumes, Munkey Diaries Y postscript.

In the epilogue of postscript, wrote: “Unable to continue, I no longer had the right to express myself in this fog having lost all confidence in myself as a mother. I outshone”.

Jane broke the silence about Kate’s death in 2020 on her latest album, the delicate Oh! Sorry, you slept…, composed together with the singer Étienne Daho. In the song cigarettes says: “My daughter jumped into the air / and was found on the ground / Did she open the window / to let the smoke out? / Cigarettes (…),/ Maybe it’s an accident / really silly / who knows? It says nothing, but it says everything.

In the film, Jane Birkin goes over and over what she could have done to prevent it, her mistakes as a mother. But she is also a woman who continues to live fully in the moment and who continues to tremble with nerves every time she goes on stage. Fragile and omnipotent at the same time.

Kate Barry’s father was John Barry, composer among others of the soundtracks of the first James Bond films. He was Birkin’s first husband. Then came Gainsbourg, a relationship that lasted twelve years and from which Charlotte and great records were born (Story of Melody Nelson, Ex-fan of the sixties).

In the eighties, Jane and Serge went their separate ways. Jane joined the filmmaker Jacques Doillon and they had a daughter, Lou, who today also makes movies and music. Serge had a long-term relationship with the model Bambou. He continued to collaborate musically with Jane and launched Charlotte’s career with ambiguous and memorable titles like lemon incest or charlotte forever. He died in 1991 at the age of 62. By then he was already a living classic, the genius celebrated by all but uncomfortable for his sometimes alcoholic and misogynistic provocations.

Jane recalls in her diaries that, as a teenager, Charlotte said: “I want to be an actress like my mother and a drunk like my father.” Today in his face it is inevitable to see the father’s face and it is easy to imagine, watching the documentary Jane for Charlotte, that Jane constantly sees when he looks at her, and continues to see in her the weird and intimidating girl she saw decades ago.

Serge is not here, but he is. There is a moment in the documentary when both enter her house at 5 bis rue de Verneuil in Paris. It is as if they entered a magical kingdom, a space out of time, an aquarium or an archaeological site.

It becomes clear, suddenly, who is the protagonist of everything, or the other protagonist, the indelible shadow. Jane notes: “It seems like another life.” “I’ve always had the feeling that I could come back,” says Charlotte.